Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were last night tasked to reports of a person falling from the cliffs.

In a post on social media from Coleraine Coastguard adds: “A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene”.

Police, the ambulance service and the RNLI were also involved in the operation which began just before 7pm yesterday ( Monday).

It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm.

In a statement the PSNI say they received a report for a concern for safety of a man in the Ramore Avenue area of Portrush at approximately 6.45pm on Monday evening, 3rd July.

They add that ‘officers attended along with our colleagues from other emergency services, including HM Coastguard. Sadly, the man died at the scene’.

‘His death is not being treated as suspicious,’ the statement adds.

Image from Coleraine Coastguard of operation after man falls from cliff at Ramore Head

And in a statement, the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 18:48 on Monday 3 July following reports of an incident in the Ramore Avenue Area, Portrush.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board to the incident.