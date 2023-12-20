One person has been rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a serious road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

The route was closed in both directions following the collision close to the junction with Summerhill Avenue.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 08:41 on Wednesday, 20 December following reports of an RTC on Summerhill Avenue Area, Belfast’.

They added that the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board, one Emergency crew and a Rapid Response Paramedic was tasked to the incident.