UPDATE - One person rushed to hospital after serious collision on Upper Newtownards Road - route reopened
The route was closed in both directions following the collision close to the junction with Summerhill Avenue.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 08:41 on Wednesday, 20 December following reports of an RTC on Summerhill Avenue Area, Belfast’.
They added that the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board, one Emergency crew and a Rapid Response Paramedic was tasked to the incident.
A recent Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI said: “East #Belfast - A20 Upper Newtownards Rd at Stormont has been REOPENED following an earlier RTC Wednesday morning”.