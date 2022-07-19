Update: Police name man found dead in Portrush

He was 46-year-old Paul Rowlands from Cambridge.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neill McGuinness released the name to media during a press conference in Portrush this afternoon (Tuesday).

He said that Mr Rowlands, who was a father of five and grandfather of one, had been staying in Portrush since the end of June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector, Neil McGuinness speaking to the media in Portrush on Tuesday afternoon

DCI McGuinness said that Mr Rowlands was assaulted following a verbal disagreement with another person at Bath Terrace. He was believed to have been drinking with the person on benches in the area. There was an exchange of blows and Mr Rowlands was found by a member of the public around 2.20am. Am ambulance attended but Mr Rowlands was pronounced dead at the scene.

He added that Mr Rowlands’ family had been informed and are “devastated”.