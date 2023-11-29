Updated appeal for missing Aaron McKinney who has not been seen since November 12
Police in west Belfast are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen, or who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of missing person Aaron McKinney.
Aaron, 32, from Dunmurry, and was last seen was last seen in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Sunday, 12th November.
He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.
Aaron has connections to Dundalk, and may have travelled to the area.
If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101, quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23.