Urgent appeal to find man wearing glasses, Manchester United Tracksuit and navy tracksuit bottoms
Police Antrim & Newtownabbey issued a ‘Missing Person Appeal’ online where they appeal for information in relation to missing Keith Channing.
He has been missing since June 26 at 12,20 hours in the Antrim Area.
Keith is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build with short fair hair ‘thinning on top’ and blue eyes.
The post adds that he was wearing glasses and a Manchester United tracksuit with navy tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial reference 975 26.06.2023.