Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy Peter Jack Doran
Police have launched an urgent appeal on social media to find a missing 13-year-old schoolboy.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down Facebook page says: “Police have concerns for the whereabouts of the following missing person, Peter Jack Doran”.
They add he is 13-years-old and 5ft 7ins in height.
"He was last seen this morning and has not returned home from school,” the post reported last night.
"He is wearing a grey Blazer, black school trousers and has a blue school bag.
"He has connections to both the Warrenpoint and Kilkeel area.
"If you have any information regarding PJ please contact 101, quoting reference number 51 of 16/11/2022,” says the post.