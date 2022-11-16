Missing Peter Jack Doran

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down Facebook page says: “Police have concerns for the whereabouts of the following missing person, Peter Jack Doran”.

They add he is 13-years-old and 5ft 7ins in height.

"He was last seen this morning and has not returned home from school,” the post reported last night.

"He is wearing a grey Blazer, black school trousers and has a blue school bag.

"He has connections to both the Warrenpoint and Kilkeel area.