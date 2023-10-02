Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Ryan Clarke last seen wearing ripped black jeans and grey Nike hoodie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon social media says that missing Ryan Clarke was last seen on on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at 9.30pm.

He is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and slim with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, a grey Nike hoodie and black trainers.

