Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Ryan Clarke last seen wearing ripped black jeans and grey Nike hoodie
Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 15-year-old.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon social media says that missing Ryan Clarke was last seen on on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at 9.30pm.
He is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and slim with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, a grey Nike hoodie and black trainers.
Police ask if you have seen Ryan or have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1932 of 30th September 2023.