In a social media post, the PSNI say: "Police are asking for information in relation to 19-years-old Caitlin Black."

They add that Caitlin was last seen more than a week ago on June 12 at Flax Foyer in Belfast.

"She was last seen wearing baby blue gym leggings, a baby blue fitted jacket, black t-shirt and white trainers," they add.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If anyone can assist us please contact 101 and quote reference 310