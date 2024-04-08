Urgent appeal to find missing 24-year-old Corin Richard who was last seen on April 4
Police are currently trying to locate reported Missing Person, Corin Richard who was last seen on Thursday 4th April 2024 in the Antrim area.
Richard is described as being 24 years old, slim build, ginger / blonde hair around shoulder length and has blonde facial hair.
His clothing is unknown, but it is believed he is carrying a back pack.
We are appealing for any members of the public who believe they have seen Richard, or know his whereabouts to please contact police on 101, quoting the Police reference #418 4/4/24.
