Urgent appeal to find missing 56-year-old

Police Causeway Coast & Glens are appealing for information about missing 56-year-old ZBIGNIEW PALUSIEWICZ.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:46 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:53 am
According to their social media appeal, Zbigniew was last seen in the Coleraine area but has links to Ballymoney.

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall, unshaven, wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a black back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 using reference 1580 - 11/09/22.

