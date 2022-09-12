Urgent appeal to find missing 56-year-old
Police Causeway Coast & Glens are appealing for information about missing 56-year-old ZBIGNIEW PALUSIEWICZ.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:46 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:53 am
According to their social media appeal, Zbigniew was last seen in the Coleraine area but has links to Ballymoney.
He is described as 5ft 6ins tall, unshaven, wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a black back pack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 using reference 1580 - 11/09/22.