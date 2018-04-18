Urgent appeal to find missing 97-year-old woman with dementia

Police have made an urgent appeal for information about a missing 97-year-old woman with dementia who has gone missing in Co Down.

Sally Martin went missing from her home in the Osborne Park area of Bangor sometime after 5pm today.

On the PSNI Holywood Facebook page, a spokesperson wrote: “She is very slight build, less than 5’ tall and was wearing a coat similar to that in the photograph. If you live near that area, please help out by checking the area around your property if you can please.

“All assistance would be greatly appreciated, and given the age of this lady, time is of the essence. Any information, telephone 101.”