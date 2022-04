A post on PSNI Facebook adds that Kenneth is 33-years-old, 5ft 11ins tall and slim.

He has ginger hair and may be wearing a grey tracksuit.

The post adds that Kenneth has links to the Armagh & Dundonald areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Doolin - PSNI