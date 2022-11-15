Urgent appeal to find missing chef - last seen on Lough Erne Resort in chefs uniform
An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing 24-year-old Gareth Tilley.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A post on Police Fermanagh & Omagh says: “Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Gareth Tilley aged 24.
"Gareth was last seen at the Lough Erne Resort at 13:45 hours on Monday 14th November 2022, wearing a white/black Chefs uniform.”
The post adds that Gareth has “links to both Enniskillen and Killough, County Down”.
It adds: “If you can assist please phone 101 quoting CC1787 of 14/11/2022”.