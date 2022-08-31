Urgent appeal to find missing Paul Gwynne

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police North Belfast facebook page says Paul was last seen on Thursday 25th August at 8.30 am 'walking into Belfast along the Crumlin Road'.

They add that Paul is described as 5ft7ins tall, has a medium build, brown hair and was wearing a blue zip up jacket, black hooded top with a printed cross on the back, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Under Armour trainers with white soles.

It adds that anyone with information that can assist in locating Paul should contact 101 or 999 in an emergency and quote serial 2106 of 29/08/2022.