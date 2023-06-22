Urgent appeal to find missing Shane Mitchell who was last seen on June 10
A post on their social media page, added on June 21, says: “Following on from our post 5 days ago, Police are still concerned for the whereabouts of Shane Mitchell.”
They add that Shane was ‘last seen in the Omagh area on the 10th of June’.
He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, and slim with blue eyes and short brown hair.
If anyone has any information that could assist Police in locating Shane, please ring 101 and quote reference number 2528 of the 15/06/23.