News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Urgent appeal to find missing Shane Mitchell who was last seen on June 10

Police Fermanagh and Omagh have launched an urgent appeal to find a man who has not been seen since June 10.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read

A post on their social media page, added on June 21, says: “Following on from our post 5 days ago, Police are still concerned for the whereabouts of Shane Mitchell.”

They add that Shane was ‘last seen in the Omagh area on the 10th of June’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, and slim with blue eyes and short brown hair.

Shane Mitchell.jpgShane Mitchell.jpg
Shane Mitchell.jpg
Most Popular

If anyone has any information that could assist Police in locating Shane, please ring 101 and quote reference number 2528 of the 15/06/23.

Related topics:PoliceFermanaghOmagh