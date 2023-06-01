Urgent appeal to find missing tattooed pensioner William Latimer with 'early onset Dementia'

In an appeal on Police East Belfast police say they are ‘concerned for William Latimer’ who is 74-years-old old with short grey hair, 5ft 5ins tall and of a medium build’.

He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark blue denim jeans, no glasses and black and green trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal adds that William has ‘tattoos on his forearms, one saying ’John’ and the other saying ‘Gareth’.

William went missing from his home in Belfast around 12.30 yesterday – and may be in Belfast or Lisburn.

The appeal adds that William has ‘early onset Dementia and may seem confused’.

If anyone has any information that might assist police, please contact 101 and quote the Ref number CC1132 of 31/05/23.