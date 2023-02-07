News you can trust since 1737
Urgent appeal to find missing teen Scott McWhirter last seen wearing red beanie hat

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find local 15-year-old Scott McWhirter.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page, added on February 6, said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Scott McWhirter who is 15-years-of age and last seen yesterday in the Greenisland area.

"He also has links to Belfast and Lisburn areas.”

The post adds that Scott was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers, a light grey striped t-shirt, a black coat with an orange zip and a red beanie hat.

It adds: “If you know of Scott's whereabouts please call 101 with reference 1498 of 05/02/23”.

Scott McWhirter
