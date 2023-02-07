Urgent appeal to find missing teen Scott McWhirter last seen wearing red beanie hat
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find local 15-year-old Scott McWhirter.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page, added on February 6, said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Scott McWhirter who is 15-years-of age and last seen yesterday in the Greenisland area.
The post adds that Scott was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers, a light grey striped t-shirt, a black coat with an orange zip and a red beanie hat.
It adds: “If you know of Scott's whereabouts please call 101 with reference 1498 of 05/02/23”.