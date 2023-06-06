News you can trust since 1737
Urgent appeal to find missing woman last seen on June 2 in the Harryville area of Ballymena

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information with regards to the whereabouts of missing person Chloe Mitchell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

Chloe was last seen around 6.45pm on June 2 in the Harryville area of Ballymena.

Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface jacket, white t-shirt, black leggings and Nike trainers.

If anyone can assist, then please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 2262 - 05/06/23.

missing person Chloe Mitchellmissing person Chloe Mitchell
