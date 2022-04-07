Urgent appeal to find missing woman wearing grey jogging bottoms and a pink hoodie

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says that "police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing person Chelsea Marrs who is missing from the Ballymena area, but may well have links to Belfast".

They say that Chelsea was last seen at Ballymena Train Station at 1pm April 6, 2022.

She is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and slim with dark hair which has pink highlights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Chelsea Marrs - PSNI picture

Chelsea was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a pink hoodie.