Urgent appeal to find missing woman wearing grey jogging bottoms and a pink hoodie
Police are keen to locate the whereabouts of missing Chelsea Marrs.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says that "police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing person Chelsea Marrs who is missing from the Ballymena area, but may well have links to Belfast".
They say that Chelsea was last seen at Ballymena Train Station at 1pm April 6, 2022.
She is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and slim with dark hair which has pink highlights.
Chelsea was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a pink hoodie.
If sighted, please contact Police via 101, quoting reference 1901 of 06/04/22.