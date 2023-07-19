News you can trust since 1737
Urgent appeal to find Shanel McCarney last seen in Castle Street area of Belfast

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Shanel McCarney.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

Shanel, aged 42-years, was last seen on Monday afternoon, July 17 in the Castle Street area of Belfast.

Shanel has black hair and was last seen wearing a green dress and a blue denim jacket.

If you know of Shanel’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1932 of 18/07/23.

