News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Urgent appeal to help find missing 14-year-old Steven Boyle last seen on August 22

A renewed appeal has been issued for the public to help find missing 14-year-old Steven Boyle who is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since the 22nd August 2023.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A statement shared by the PSNI says that ‘Gardaí are renewing their appeal and seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts’ of the teenager.

Steven is described as approximately 5 ft 6 ins tall, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement adds that is is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.

Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police.

Related topics:PSNIDonegalPolice