Urgent appeal to help find missing 14-year-old Steven Boyle last seen on August 22
A renewed appeal has been issued for the public to help find missing 14-year-old Steven Boyle who is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since the 22nd August 2023.
A statement shared by the PSNI says that ‘Gardaí are renewing their appeal and seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts’ of the teenager.
Steven is described as approximately 5 ft 6 ins tall, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
The statement adds that is is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.
Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police.