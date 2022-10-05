News you can trust since 1737
Urgent appeal to locate Daniel Barr who has links to Belfast and Armagh

Police are concerned for missing 39-year-old DANIEL BARR from the Portstewart area.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:17 am - 1 min read

Police say Mr Barr has links to Belfast and Armagh.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of a medium build with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a Khaki green shirt, Black walking shoes, a grey Henley t shirt, a grey hoody and was carrying a black duffle bag and a light coloured backpack.

The police appeal adds that Mr Barr is "possibly using a black and green mountain bike".

"Any information contact Police on 101 using reference 995 from 04/10/22," adds the appeal.

