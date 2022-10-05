Urgent appeal to locate Daniel Barr who has links to Belfast and Armagh
Police are concerned for missing 39-year-old DANIEL BARR from the Portstewart area.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:17 am
- 1 min read
He is described as being 6ft tall, of a medium build with short dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a Khaki green shirt, Black walking shoes, a grey Henley t shirt, a grey hoody and was carrying a black duffle bag and a light coloured backpack.
The police appeal adds that Mr Barr is "possibly using a black and green mountain bike".
Most Popular
-
1
Belfast murder: 21 images from outside the social club where victim Sean Fox was murdered
-
2
Traffic & travel: Road 'badly congested' after two vehicle collision | multi-vehicle collision on M1
-
3
Intrigue and rumour at Conservative conference over Northern Ireland Protocol, with DUP notably absent from the Tory gathering this year
"Any information contact Police on 101 using reference 995 from 04/10/22," adds the appeal.