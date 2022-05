Annette who was reported missing on May 10 is described as being 6 foot 5 inches tall and slim.

According to the post she has long black hair usually worn in a bun or pony tail, wears minimal make up but always red lipstick.

"She usually wears red trainers and has a strong southern accent," adds the post.

"If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Annette please contact us on the non-emergency number of 101 quoting reference number 1365 of 10th May.