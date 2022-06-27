Urgent appeal to locate missing Orlaith Lavery

In a post on social media, police say they are increasingly concerned for Orlaith Laver who was last seen on June 25 at 5.30pm at Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

They describe Orlaith as being 5ft 7ins tall and slim with long dyed brown hair, blue eyes and wearing black leggings, white trainers, a white padded hoody body warmer, with dark long sleeve top.

"If you have seen Orlaith or have any information that would assist in locating her please give police a call on 101 quoting reference number 1885 of 25th June 2022," adds the post.