Urgent appeal to locate missing Patrick McColgan - farmers asked to check sheds and outbuildings

An urgent appeal has gone out to find missing 33-year-old Patrick McColgan on a PSNI social media page.

The appeal on Police Derry City & Strabane says that officers are keen to locate the whereabouts and welfare of Patrick McColgan in the Strabane area.

The post adds that Patrick is described as 5ft 11ins tall, medium build with short dark hair and he was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday 17th December 2023.

He was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

