Urgent appeal to locate missing Patrick McColgan - farmers asked to check sheds and outbuildings
The appeal on Police Derry City & Strabane says that officers are keen to locate the whereabouts and welfare of Patrick McColgan in the Strabane area.
The post adds that Patrick is described as 5ft 11ins tall, medium build with short dark hair and he was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday 17th December 2023.
He was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.
The appeal adds: “We are appealing for all farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter, and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Patrick or has seen anyone matching his description please contact police on 101 quoting CW 1599, 17/12/23”.