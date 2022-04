She was last seen leaving her house in the vicinity of Antrim Road, Belfast at 3pm yesterday (25-4-22).

She has not been seen since.

According to a post on Police North Belfast Facebook page, Sevan is described "as heavy build, 5 feet tall with long brown hair".

Missing Sevan Hade - PSNI

She was last seen wearing black jeans with a Khaki coloured jacket.