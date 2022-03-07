Urgent appeal to locate NI man last seen wearing navy and yellow work uniform
Police are appealing for information about 24-year-old Noel Hartley who may be driving a Blue Ford Focus ST.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:17 pm
Noel, from Greenisland, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and slim with dirty fair short hair and a goatee beard.
The appeal on Police Mid and East Antrim adds that it is believed he 'is wearing a navy and yellow work uniform'.
Anyone with information to assist Police please contact urgently on 101 quoting 309 07/03/22.