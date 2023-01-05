A post on Police South Belfast tells of concern for missing 23-year-old William Johnston who was last seen in the Sandhurst Road area on December 26, 2022.

The post asks anyone with any information regarding William to this please contact them on 101 providing the reference number 699 of 4th January 2023.

And on Police West Belfast officers appeal for information about missing Taylor Crooks.

The post was added to social media around the New Year.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing person Taylor Crooks,” it says.

"If you see Taylor or know where he is please contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1129 of 25/12/22. Thank you.”

Also around the New Year Police North Belfast appealed for help to find missing Kianna Donaghy.

Missing William Johnston

Their Missing person appeal told of concern for her whereabouts after she was last seen at her home address near Wyndham Street at approximately 2pm on December 29, 2022.

"If you have any information regarding this please contact us on 101 providing reference number 2005 of 29/12/22,” it adds.

Meanwhile Police Derry and Strabane continue to appeal for missing Mary Stokes.

According to their post they are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Mary who left her home in the City Centre of Londonderry and was due back at 1am on New Years Day.

Missing Taylor Crooks

The post adds that she has not yet returned home.

It adds that police have spoken to Mary on the phone but are keen to see her in person to make sure she is safe and well.

It asks anyone with any information to please get in touch by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 224 of 01/01/23

Missing Kianna Donaghy

