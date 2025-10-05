Ursula Meighan chairperson of the Workers Party Women’s Committee has strongly criticised the Department of Economy and the Executive for continuing to waste taxpayer money.
Ms Meighan continued yet, children in Northern Ireland are deprived of the free nursery places that are available in other regions of the United Kingdom. Children in England, Scotland, and Wales have thirty hours per week free nursery places during term time aimed at addressing socio-economic gaps. Therefore, children in Northern Ireland from working class households will continue to miss out on important educational and other opportunities.
The strategy promises to address gaps in childcare provision so that disadvantaged families can maximise their potential in the workplace. What they fail to offer is a commitment on workers rights and well paid sustainable employment which is completely ignored in the document.
Ms Meighan finished by saying the Department of the Economy and the Executive would be better off focusing on creating well paid jobs and childcare places that would contribute to easing poverty. Than extending a discredited RHI scheme and increasing payments to its users. Enough is Enough it is time to stop gaslighting the public and shortchanging the working class.