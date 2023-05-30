News you can trust since 1737
USPCA warns of 'alarming increase in animal abandonment and cruelty incidents' after severely neglected German Shepherd dog had to be euthanised due to condition

The USPCA has started to shed the light on heart-breaking animal abandonment and cruelty cases discovered recently.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 2 min read

In a statement the leading animal charity highlighted two heart-wrenching cases – one involving a severely neglected dog and the other concerning three defenceless kittens found abandoned at the side of the road, taped up in a box.

In both cases, members of the public discovered these animals and brought them to the USPCA Animal Hospital in Newry.

The dedicated animal rescue team discovered that the severely neglected German Shepherd Dog, abandoned without food, water or shelter, was emaciated and covered in wounds, and had clearly endured long-term suffering.

The team immediately provided the dog with much-needed medical attention but unfortunately the scale of injury and suffering was so severe that the vet had no option other than to euthanise him.

In a shocking discovery the same afternoon, workmen discovered three tiny kittens inside a cardboard box which had been taped up, and abandoned at the side of the Armagh Road in Newry.

Nora Smith, CEO of the USPCA said “The kittens have received thorough checks from our vet

team, and despite their ordeal, we are hopeful that these resilient kittens will be able to overcome their trauma, and eventually find loving homes where they will receive the care

Abandoned dog at USPCAAbandoned dog at USPCA
and compassion they deserve.

"We are so grateful to the workmen for noticing the cardboard box and taking such quick action, as it is unlikely that the kittens would have survived much

longer.”

“Animal abandonment and cruelty are grave issues that demand our immediate attention as a society. It is essential that we come together to raise awareness about the consequences of these terrible acts of cruelty.”

German Shepherd has to be euthanised because of injuriesGerman Shepherd has to be euthanised because of injuries
The USPCA urges the community to take action against animal abandonment and cruelty.

By reporting any suspected cases, supporting local animal shelters, and adopting or fostering animals in need, the public can make a difference in their lives.

For more information on USPCA initiatives, or to offer support, members of the public can

visit the website at www.uspca.co.uk or call 028 3025 1000.

German Shepherd that had to be euthanised due to conditionGerman Shepherd that had to be euthanised due to condition
Kittens found by roadsideKittens found by roadside
Kittens found in a boxKittens found in a box
