Firefighters at work

Mr Butler, a former firefighter who took part in the strike action back in 2002 that did result in military assistance to fill the void, said he would support the use of the military again this time.

He was speaking to the News Letter after members of the Fire Brigades Union delivered a 'yes' vote in a strike ballot that closed on Monday.

The union has indicated it will announce strike dates if talks in the coming days fail to result in a satisfactory pay offer.

The prospect of the army being used, as they were 20 years ago in Northern Ireland, has been raised in recent days but the Ministry of Defence has remained tight lipped about the assistance it could or would offer if a request was made.

"Firefighters, genuinely, vote for strike action with a sick feeling in their stomach," he said. "It is the last thing they want to do, and it was the last thing we wanted to do in 2002. Very, very few actually want to take strike action.

"You do the job, genuinely, to save lives - it's not about getting rich.

"One of the saving graces in 2002 in terms of the consciences of the firefighters was the fact that there was a military backup. I would say that, whilst unequivocally if they do strike [military assistance] would be the right thing to do if the resource exists. I'm not sure the resource does exist anymore. I'm not sure it exists in terms of the capacity to actually do it. It was an aged fleet, even then.

"There is no rational reason to argue against it [military assistance], however, all steps should be taken to avert the strike."