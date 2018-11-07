Viable bomb capable of death and maiming found in west Belfast

A suspicious object which security services were examining tonight turned out to be a viable pipe bomb-style device.

It was found in the Slieveban Avenue area of Andersonstown, to the city’s south-west, around 11:30am this morning, and homes were evacuated.

Police and ATO at the scene of the security alert in west Belfast

By 6.30pm, police said it was not a hoax, and “had the potential to kill or maim”.

They said: “It has now been taken away for further forensic examination and residents allowed to return to their homes.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe.”