Victims go to Spain to issue ETA warnings

Northern Ireland victims have travelled to the Basque country to support ETA victims in their opposition to the release of ETA terrorists from prison.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at the South East Fermanagh Foundation, says he has travelled to San Sebastian in the wake of a recent high-profile but – in his eyes – qualified apology from ETA which only applied to a selection of its victims.

“SEFF will be cautioning the Spanish government and others within the public policy arena from directly exporting the Northern Ireland ‘peace and political process model’ – processes which are misunderstood and often mis-sold internationally,” he said.

The outcome of Northern Ireland’s peace process has been the empowerment of terrorism and its political annexes, he said.

“This has meant prisoner releases, a definition of victim which turns right and wrong on its head; equating perpetrators with their innocent victims, Royal Prerogatives of Mercy, on the run assurance letters for those previously wanted for terrorist offences and the elevation of SF/PIRA as a political party where they now are effectively ‘the establishment’.”