Victims of Belfast city centre crash this morning taken to hospital for their injuries
Police are currently at Donegal Square west in Belfast city centre; a section which is largely dedicated to buses.
All police have said so far is that “one person has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” and “drivers may experience delays in the area”.
However, this differs from the NI Ambulance Service, which said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:58 on Monday, 30 October following reports of an RTC in the Donegal Square Area.
"Belfast NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one doctor to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”
More to follow.