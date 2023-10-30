All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Victims of Belfast city centre crash this morning taken to hospital for their injuries

A crash has happened just next to Belfast City Hall.
By Adam Kula
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are currently at Donegal Square west in Belfast city centre; a section which is largely dedicated to buses.

All police have said so far is that “one person has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” and “drivers may experience delays in the area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, this differs from the NI Ambulance Service, which said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:58 on Monday, 30 October following reports of an RTC in the Donegal Square Area.

Most Popular
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th October 2023Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyePolice officers in attendance at a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre.One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West area of the city.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th October 2023Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyePolice officers in attendance at a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre.One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West area of the city.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th October 2023Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyePolice officers in attendance at a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre.One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West area of the city.

"Belfast NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one doctor to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

More to follow.

Related topics:BelfastPoliceRoyal Victoria HospitalRTC