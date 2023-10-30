A crash has happened just next to Belfast City Hall.

Police are currently at Donegal Square west in Belfast city centre; a section which is largely dedicated to buses.

All police have said so far is that “one person has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” and “drivers may experience delays in the area”.

However, this differs from the NI Ambulance Service, which said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8:58 on Monday, 30 October following reports of an RTC in the Donegal Square Area.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 30th October 2023Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyePolice officers in attendance at a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre.One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West area of the city.

"Belfast NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one doctor to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”