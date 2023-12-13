Emergency services have rescued someone who was serioulsy injured after falling from cliffs at Portrush.

On Wednesday evening Coleraine Coastguard published a statement detailing the rescue at Ramore Head.

“Coleraine and Ballycastle rope rescue teams were tasked this afternoon to reports of a person at the base of cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush,” it said.

"The casualty had suffered serious head and leg injuries. In a major rescue operation involving Portrush RNLI, NIAS, PSNI, the casualty was stabilised at the base of the cliff before being winched by HMCG helicopter from Prestwick and transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.”

The Coastguard helicopter is helping in a rescue at Portush. File Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A video of the scene showed the helicopter on the ground with rotors spinning and six emergency vehicles parked in a line parallel to the coast with blue lights flashing.