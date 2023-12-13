All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

VIDEO from Portrush: Coleraine Coastguard rescues person after cliff fall at Ramore Head - RNLI, NIAS, PSNI all involved in operation

Emergency services have rescued someone who was serioulsy injured after falling from cliffs at Portrush.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 20:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday evening Coleraine Coastguard published a statement detailing the rescue at Ramore Head.

“Coleraine and Ballycastle rope rescue teams were tasked this afternoon to reports of a person at the base of cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush,” it said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The casualty had suffered serious head and leg injuries. In a major rescue operation involving Portrush RNLI, NIAS, PSNI, the casualty was stabilised at the base of the cliff before being winched by HMCG helicopter from Prestwick and transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.”

The Coastguard helicopter is helping in a rescue at Portush. File Photo: McAuley MultimediaThe Coastguard helicopter is helping in a rescue at Portush. File Photo: McAuley Multimedia
The Coastguard helicopter is helping in a rescue at Portush. File Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A video of the scene showed the helicopter on the ground with rotors spinning and six emergency vehicles parked in a line parallel to the coast with blue lights flashing.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said on social media: “Very worrying to hear emergency services are currently at Ramore Head in Portrush trying to rescue a woman. Thank you to them for their swift response. Really hoping all involved are okay.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesPSNIPortrushCara HunterSDLP