VIDEO: Inside the Wind Rose – the Carrickfergus pub left charred by fire

The pub / restaurant has been open for 34 years, and is situated between blocks of flats at the edge of Carrick marina.

The News Letter met with the owner today, and had a look inside the parts of the building that are still safe to access.

Damage has been almost totally contained to an extension on the northern side of the venue (the side facing towards the castle).

Aftermath of the damage, inside and out

There, the roof has partially disappeared, eaten away by flames, leaving some charred rafters.

And whilst there is also some smoke damage to the outside, the structure itself is fine.

Gary Callaghan (owner for the last 20 years) said he counts himself fortunate not to be dealing with worse damage.

“We clearly feel very lucky the complete building wasn’t destroyed,” he said.

“We hope to be open again on Friday. We’ve a kitchen upstairs that’s undamaged. It’ll be a full re-opening, but probably with a reduced menu.”

The blaze broke out at around noon on Sunday, as a result of steaks being cooked.

Three or four tables of customers were in at the time, and had to be evacuated.

Mr Callaghan extended his thanks to the fire brigade, saying they were on scene 11 minutes after being called.