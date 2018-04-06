VIDEO: It rains a lot in Northern Ireland, so welcome to 'Umbrella Street'

We get our fair share of rain here in Northern Ireland and one County Antrim town, in a colourful bid to increase footfall for traders, is most definitely taking cover!

A significant splash of colour arrived in Carrickfergus recently with the launch of ‘Umbrella Street’ - an eye-catching project, which saw dozens of umbrellas suspended above West Street.

It's a collaboration between the Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership (CTCP) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

CTCP Chair, Noel Williams, said: “I would encourage people to come back to the town centre to do their shopping. Shops and businesses will thrive if people support them by returning to our town centre, as opposed to doing all their shopping in out of town retail outlets.”

Local vlogger Vincent Polding took a walk down West Street to see for himself. Video courtesy of Vince Vlogs.