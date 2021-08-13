Violent criminal vanishes on licence – public should report but not approach him

Mark Sheridan (note: POLICE NOW BELIEVE HE HAS A BEARD)

He is Mark Sheridan, 25, and he is one of at least 10 prisoners in Northern Ireland who are currently “unlawfully at large”.

Sheridan was serving a sentence of two years and two months for ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).

He was released on licence from prison on May 19.

But he has since breached the conditions of this licence and has been recalled to prison.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair, a short brown full beard, and blue eyes.

He is believed to have connections to Omagh and Enniskillen.

The PSNI said: “Despite attempts to arrest Sheridan, police have so far been unable to locate him.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen Mark Sheridan, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1267 of the 31/7/21.

“Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

