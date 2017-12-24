Warm welcome for all at free community Christmas dinners across NI

A range of venues across Northern Ireland are opening their doors to welcome all comers for community Christmas dinners on December 25.

Rev Gary Millar of Whitehead Methodist Church says his church hall is one such facility which is being opened up with a warm welcome by volunteers led by Noel and Gillian McKee.

"It is open to everyone and free of charge," he said. "It is not just for the poor and needy. It is for anyone who likes to come along and wants to be a part of our community on the day.

"Some people may be struggling with the cost of Christmas, some might be on their own and others maybe just fancy the idea of joining us for some music and a festive feast."

The following venues are also offering free dinners and a warm welcome. Unless otherwise noted, you are requested to phone in advance to confirm availability.

Some venues are also appealing for donations of food, gifts and volunteering time to help run the festivities;-

Whitehead Methodist Church 028 9337 3327

Bite and Banter at Newry Gateway Club - 077 836 71217 / volunteer line 07936 300 235

1st Ballymoney Presbyterian Church 028 27 66 22 92

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle 028 20 76 2222

Soul Restaurant on Dublin Road, Belfast (5-8pm - no need to book)

Bengal Brasserie, Ormeau Road, Belfast - 9064 7516

Wee Joe's Cushendall is doing home deliveries - 077 25 445 056

Darkley, Keady – Crossfire Trust, 3753 1636.