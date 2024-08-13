Warning to beware Blue/Green algal blooms at Newferry and Portglenone Marina - public advised 'not to swallow, swim or allow pets in the water'

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 09:58 BST
A warning post has been issued by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council asking the public to avoid Blue/Green algal blooms found at Newferry and Portglenone Marina.
A post by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says: “NEWFERRY and PORTGLENONE MARINA – We have been contacted by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), part of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs regarding Blue/Green algal blooms that have been found at Newferry and Portglenone Marina”.

It adds that “People are advised not to swallow, swim or allow pets in the water”.

"Avoid all contact with the algae as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and/or muscle and joint pain.

“Members of the public can report a suspected bloom through the NIEA incident hotline on T: 0800 80 70 60 or e-mail [email protected] with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.”

It further advises the public to add images of algal bloom to this site – https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae.