WATCH: Ben Lowry analysis of the weather as Northern Ireland hits 24 Celsius in our glorious but belated summer

​The weather was as good if not better in Belfast as Paris and Rome today, with Northern Ireland reaching 24 Celsius, the French and Italian capitals low 20s.

And enjoying the sunshine on their first visit to NI’s capital city were a man from Paris and a woman from Rome: Michel Burgio and his partner Melissa Manetti.

They said they were enjoying their trip here, after visiting Dublin and Connemara. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The hottest place in the province on Tuesday was Magilligan in Co Londonderry, at 23.7C. On Monday Thomastown in Co Fermanagh was just under 22C and within a whisker (0.1C) of the hottest place in the UK, in North Yorkshire.

The weather is expected to be similarly stunning on Wednesday and Thursday and the good spell comes a mere 10 days after the hottest temperature of the year, a stunning 27.2C in Killowen in Co Down on Friday September 6. That was followed on the Saturday by a temperature of 25.9C in Castlederg. That same weekend Barcelona was only seeing highs of 24C or 25C on the Sunday.

It makes up for a poor July and August in Northern Ireland, with much grey and damp weather.