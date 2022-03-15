Samuel Crawford, a 28-year-old from Newtownards who married his wife Sophie just 18 months ago, slipped and fell during a descent on the mountain in the Scottish highlands with friends last week.

At his funeral, in Sandown Free Presbyterian Church on Tuesday afternoon, mourners heard how his climbing companions were “distraught” and “feared for their own lives” as conditions worsened on the UK’s highest peak.

Reverend Garth Wilson fought back tears as he offered words of comfort to Mr Crawford’s family and friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family members carry the coffin of 28 year-old Samuel Crawford into Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in East Belfast on Thursday, March 15, 2022. The climber from Newtownards fell on Ben Nevis mountain on March 8th and suffered fatal injuries. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

“Exactly 18 months ago today, to the very day, we stood here in this Church on a very different occasion,” he told mourners on Tuesday morning. “It was, of course, the day of Samuel and Sophie’s wedding — Tuesday, the 15th of September, 2020. However, we gather here today 18 months later in an altogether different and difficult occasion.”

He continued: “Last Tuesday morning, Samuel with two of his best friends set out to ascend Ben Nevis mountain in Scotland.

“The boys loved adventure. They loved walking the mountains. Just a few years back they went to Africa to climb Mount Kilamanjaro.

“Tragically, last Tuesday while on their way back down Ben Nevis Samuel slipped, fell and died as a result of his injuries.”

Family members carry the coffin of 28 year-old Samuel Crawford into Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in East Belfast on Thursday, March 15, 2022. The climber from Newtownards fell on Ben Nevis mountain on March 8th and suffered fatal injuries. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

The Minister revealed he had spent some time on the phone with Mr Crawford’s friends in the aftermath of the accident, as they struggled against the conditions.

“I will never forget that first phone call with Stephen and Connor when they rang from the mountain to tell me what had happened,” he said.

“Then the calls the rest of the afternoon with them as they sought to keep as calm as possible, even though they were distraught and feared for their own lives as the weather turned for the worst very quickly.

“Tragically, we later leanred that Samuel lost his life.”

Rev Wilson continued: “This morning we also gather to give thanks to Almighty God for the life of Samuel Crawford.