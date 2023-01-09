WATCH: German Shepherd pup Nova rescued after nine days in Northern Ireland forest park

German Shepherd Nova went missing on December 27 while out walking in Tollymore Forest Park. After she hadn’t been found for three days owners Georgia Cope and Samuel Vaughan had given up hope.

Then remarkably, nine days after she went missing Nova’s barks were heard by a passing photographer who located her in remote part of the forest.

Georgia said her dog’s safe return was a “new year miracle” and she has earned a new nickname – Supernova.

German Shepherd pup Nova had been missing for nine days

Having been discovered by the photographer, members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to help Nova out of the tight spot that she’d called home for more than a week.

Georgia said: “Thanks a million to these guys for safely bringing back our wee pup. She is safe and sound at home with us and is resting up.”

She also gave thanks to everyone who shared social media posts about Nova and kept an eye out for her.

Georgia said: “She was spotted by a photographer who wandered off the track in Tollymore and spotted her in a cave. It appears she fell into the river and crawled out and stayed there.

"She seems to be in very good health just a little skinny, but will get her checked out anyway.”

Samuel said that Nova had been following family pet Huan and gone off into dense forest, but only Huan came back.

