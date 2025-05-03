WATCH: Orange Order parade passing Westminster in the heart of London today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Orange Order lodge held a parade in the heart of London today, past the Palace of Westminster.

LOL District No. 63 City of London District held its annual parade, with the Pride of Govan flute band in the lead.

Speaking ahead of the event, the band said it would “parade through our capital city again as guests of City Of London district no 63, we will also be taking part in the Thames boat trip to play a few tunes. Last year was a massive success and no doubt this year will be the same”.

The parade attracted curious spectators as it paraded along Abingdon Street, past the Palace of Westminster, towards Parliament Square.

The Pride of Govan flute band in London before a parade

One bystander, originally from Northern Ireland, told of his surprise on hearing the distinctive sound of an Orange parade in London, and took the video attached to this story. "I heard some implausible sounds from my office window. I heard the drums in the distance at first and came out to see.”

The Grand Orange Lodge of England holds more than one parade in London most years.

In November, Castlederg Orangemen explained how they were applauded on the streets of London as part of such a parade on Remembrance Day through the capital.

Such a parade through the city has been held to mark Remembrance weekend for over 35 years.

That procession saw some 300 Orangemen march through the capital.

It was the third year that Castlederg Young Loyalists (CYL) flute band took part. Castlederg man Peter Williamson, who is now Worshipful Master of LOL 848 Sussex Crown Defenders, told the News Letter in November: "It was probably the best remembrance parade I've attended in terms of atmosphere.”

He added: "We had some 300 people in the parade, mostly from lodges across England, but also some from Northern Ireland and Scotland."

He estimated there were about a dozen Orangemen from Northern Ireland took part, six from Castlederg.