Watch: This new footage shows firefighters battling rooftop Belfast Primark blaze

Dramatic new footage has emerged of firefighters battling the early stages of the Belfast Primark blaze on Tuesday morning.

Primark Fire: 10 acts of kindness that stemmed from the Belfast blaze

Firefighters on the roof of The Bank Buildings, home to Primark, battling the blaze on Tuesday morning.

This video, exclusively sourced by the News Letter, shows fire service personnel on the roof of The Bank Buildings as the fire begins to rage.

The cause of the fire has not yet emerged after the blaze ripped through the iconic structure.

Today the five-storey listed building stands as a burned-out shell while the police cordon around the scene has been reduced.

MORE: ‘Expertise exists’ to restore iconic Primark building



WATCH: Devastating and dramatic aerial footage of Belfast Primark blaze