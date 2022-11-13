Weapon arrest during fracas at five-star Lough Erne Resort amid reports of protestor clash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of having an offensive weapon after the emergency services were summoned to the five-star Lough Erne Resort in Fermanagh today.
There were rumours that the altercation – which took place at about 1pm – was a clash between supporters of two different political factions, one of which was holding a meeting at the hotel.
But as of tonight, few firm details could be properly confirmed.
Shortly before 9pm the PSNI said this: “It was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out.
“Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later.
“Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
“One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.”
A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:13 following reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).”
The resort had hosted the G8 summit back in 2013 – a meeting of the leaders of the West’s main industrialised countries, in addition to Japan.