WEATHER: Alert as 16-hour strong winds set to hit Northern Ireland

Strong winds are forecast to affect Northern Ireland later this week, the Met Office has said.

The 16-hour warning for has been coded 'Yellow' by the he United Kingdom's national weather service from Wednesday at 9pm until Thursday at 1pm.

The Met Office overview of the strong winds set to effect the UK

It follows a warning of snow and ice which is set to take effect on Monday evening and run until Wednesday morning.

"Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday," the warning reads.

The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

"Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

"In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."