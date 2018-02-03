WEATHER WARNING: Ice and snow on the way for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

The alert, issued on Saturday morning, applies between 9pm on Monday, February 5 and 3pm on Tuesday, February 6.

The warning applies to most parts of the United Kingdom with the national forecaster stating: "A spell of rain, sleet and increasingly snow will move east across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."