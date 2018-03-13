WEATHER WARNING: Persistent and heavy rain on way for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has today issued a yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland.

The alert says counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone are likely to be effected from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

The Met Office picture for Northern Ireland

According to the UK’s national forecaster, ‘strong southeast winds will bring a period of persistent, occasionally heavy rain’.

The warning reads: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible while some flooding of roads may result in longer journey times and disruption to bus and rail services.

“The southeast winds may also prove an additional hazard with delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and delays to air and ferry transport.”

The chief forecaster said: “An area of rain will push into Northern Ireland from the southwest on Wednesday before slowly clearing northeastwards on Thursday morning.

“The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely over the Mourne and Sperrin mountains where 50 mm of rain may be seen. Elsewhere 15-25 mm of rain is likely. Coastal gales are also likely, particularly along exposed southeast facing coasts.”