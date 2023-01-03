As with most years in Northern Ireland, 2022 had plenty of ups and downs in terms of weather, but there were two interesting anomalies.

Firstly the average temperature for the year – 9.9 degrees centigrade – was the highest ever recorded in Northern Ireland and secondly it was the first year to have a storm-free December since the storm naming system was introduced.

The year started with the fourth warmest winter since 1884 but it was still chilly enough for snow in most parts.

February was a month to batten down the hatches as three storms struck in quick succession – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – giving rise to 158% of NI’s average rainfall.

March was the calm after the storms, with the month proving to be the sunniest since 1919. May in contrast was one of the dullest.

During the summer extreme heat came to NI in July and again in August.

During July’s heatwave the record temperature set the previous summer was nearly broken when Derrylin in Co Fermanagh hit 31.2 degrees centigrade on July 18. It was just 0.1 degree shy of equalling the record.

The extremes of sunshine were matched by extremes of rain and flooding was prevalent, particularly in the north west of the Province during July.

September and October saw further floods as more than 150% average rainfall was recorded for two consecutive months.

Then came the winter chills with temperatures getting as low as minus nine degrees in Katesbridge in Co Down on December 12, however for the first time since the system to name storms was introduced seven years ago there were no named storms in December.

